Bigg Boss 19 | Awez Darbar hits back at Amaal Mallik: Apko buss fame chahiye toh…

Awez Darbar made some shocking revelations after his exit from the Bigg Boss 19 house. During an interview with HT City, Awez slammed singer Amaal Mallik, a fellow contestant with whom he has collaborated in the past. Breaking his silence, Awez said, “I have kept quiet for too long, but I can’t anymore. Amaal’s statements are completely baseless. I have never spoken ill about him, yet he keeps dragging me. I don’t know why he’s doing this — maybe to use the platform or to gain attention.” Amaal Mallik and Awez Darbar

Amaal had previously claimed that Awez and his partner Nagma maintained a neutral and friendly facade by calling him "Amaal Bhai" because he gave them opportunities to promote his songs. Awez, however, shared his side of the story, expressing shock at Amaal’s behavior. “Back in 2019, he had messaged me saying, ‘I see so much of myself in you, the way you were brought up.’ If I was so wrong, why say all of that? Why this sudden negativity now?”

Awez further added, “He knew my work, my style, and even my value system. I was happy to collaborate in the past, but I never expected these false allegations now. And saying he paid us ₹20 lakh and that’s why we are giving him respect, that’s unexpected.” Clarifying his stand, he added, “I want to make this very clear — I respect Armaan Malik and uncle (Daboo Malik) deeply. They’ve always been supportive. If I had to take favors or help, wouldn’t I have asked my father (Music director Ismail Darbar)? He is a national award winner. I would have taken his help and Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) uncle. He wanted to work with me, but I said, ‘No, I want to do everything on my own,’ and he has happily said that in his interviews.”