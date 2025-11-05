Bigg Boss 19: Dengue forces Pranit More's exit; sources from a streaming platform say, ‘Chances of a comeback are grim’

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 caught many eyeballs after contestant and stand-up artiste Pranit More made a sudden exit. Host Salman Khan announced that Pranit needs medical attention due to a diagnosis of dengue and hence had to leave the show. His team has since shared a health update on Pranit More’s Instagram handle, confirming that he is recovering well. Pranit More

Fans are now wondering whether the comedian will be back on the show. Recently, actor and former Bigg Boss contestant, Kishwer Merchant Rai, took to her X handle to pen a sweet note for him, mentioning that she misses him and finds him fun to watch.

Her post read:“Oh damn yaar, I am so upset about Pranit not being there anymore… he is a super human being and an amazing player! #BiggBoss19.”

With no elimination in the latest episode, viewers have been speculating that Pranit might be in a secret room.

A source from the streaming platform, speaking to us, says, “Medical issues are the reason he has to quit the show, as his condition required medical attention for a longer time. As it was clearly stated that Pranit had to quit the show due to ill health and not eliminated, the chances of his comeback are grim or negligible. Though his team is in constant touch with the unit of the show, nothing can be said, only that he is stable and recovering well.”

However, another source from the show went ahead and said that Pranit is not out of the show yet, adding, “Once he is well, Pranit will come back as he is not in touch with anybody yet. Also, he can be brought back to the secret room and re-enter the Bigg Boss house, as his exit was not through voting. It also depends on his recovery.”

Meanwhile, Pranit’s team is constantly posting updates from the show and also asking his fans to vote for his friends in the house. Earlier, they had posted an update saying:“Hey guys, just wanted to update you all, Pranit is doing well. We’re in constant touch with the Bigg Boss team, and they’re keeping us informed about his recovery. Thank you so much for all the love, support, and prayers you’ve been sending his way. Please continue to pray for his speedy recovery. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.”