Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan asks Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary about rumoured ex-beau Ankit Gupta—'Woh Kidhar Hai?'

​Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary made an appearance on Bigg Boss 19 to promote her upcoming show, Naagin 7. During her visit, producer Ekta Kapoor confirmed Priyanka as the lead of the new season, revealing she had wanted to cast her ever since watching her on Bigg Boss 16. What caught the attention was how the show host Salman Khan indirectly asked Priyanka about her rumoured ex-boyfriend, former Bigg Boss contestant Ankit Gupta.



As Priyanka was about to leave the stage, Salman asked her, “Woh kidhar hai? Hai ya nai hai woh?” Priyanka simply smiled and chose not to answer. According to many fans, her gesture indicated a “no.”



While many viewers congratulated Priyanka on her exciting new show, some also commented on her rumoured relationship status with Ankit Gupta. One user wrote, “Salman teasing Priyanka was the highlight of the episode! Her reaction said it all pure grace.” Another commented, “She handled it so well! Even without saying anything, her smile gave the answer.”

Salman Khan, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta