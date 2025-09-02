Bighit Music allegedly addresses BTS Jimin’s dating rumours with Song Da Eun; here's what they said

BTS’ Jimin is no stranger to the spotlight, but this time, it wasn’t a stage performance or music release that had fans buzzing — it was a TikTok. A short clip uploaded by actor Song Da Eun on August 27 showing her greeting Jimin at an elevator quickly igniting rumours that the two were romantically involved. BTS Jimin and Song Da Eun

The video that set the internet on fire

In the now-viral clip, Song Da Eun is seen waiting in front of an elevator. The doors open, Jimin steps out, and she surprises him with a cheerful greeting. The moment may have lasted only seconds, but it was enough to spark a storm of speculation. Fans speculated that the two were more than friends, while others questioned why Da Eun chose to post the video at all.

Bighit's rare response

As the video made rounds online, ARMYs dissected every frame, and media outlets rushed to report on the alleged romance. But on August 31, four days after the video sparked chaos across social media, Bighit Music allegedly decided that it was time to set the record straight. For now, we have been unable to identify the validity of the statement.

Known for staying silent on most dating rumours surrounding its artists, Korean media outlets like Naver and Soompi have reported that Bighit has released an official press statement for the whole fiasco. In the statement, the agency allegedly wrote:

“Our company has refrained from making any statements until now in order to respect Jimin’s private life as well as the individual being mentioned in relation to it. However, as speculative reports concerning the artist’s personal life have continued to surface and groundless rumors have been circulating, we find it unavoidable to clarify the bare minimum facts.

The artist and the individual in question were once acquainted with mutual affection in the past, but that was several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present. We ask that you refrain from making reckless speculations about their private lives. We earnestly request that you also refrain from any actions that could cause harm to the individual who is being mentioned alongside the artist.”

The candid admission — that Jimin and Da Eun once shared “mutual affection” — shocked fans, given BigHit's history of brushing off dating rumours. But the statement also confirmed that their relationship is in the past.

Who is Song Da Eun?

Song Da Eun rose to fame after appearing on the dating reality show Heart Signal 2 in 2018. Since then, she’s acted in several dramas, including Can’t Lose (2011) and Live and Once Again (2020). The actor has continued to enjoy popularity, but her latest post has unexpectedly thrown her into the centre of K-pop gossip.

Jimin’s future plans

Despite the whirlwind of rumours, Jimin has his eyes set firmly on the future. Having completed his military service in June, the singer is preparing alongside his bandmates for BTS’s long-awaited comeback in the spring of 2026.