BigHit’s new boy band CORTIS reveals the sound advice they recieved from the Bangtan Boys before their debut

If there’s one K-pop playbook worth studying, it’s BTS’s. From their perfectly timed career moves to navigating military enlistment without losing momentum, the Bangtan boys have turned strategy into an art form. And now, BigHit Music is hoping lightning will strike thrice. After the blockbuster success of BTS and TXT, the label is ready to unleash its next powerhouse: CORTIS. CORTIS and BTS

Five fresh-faced young boys — Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho — will be a part of BigHit’s first new boy group since TXT’s 2019 debut. Each member brings their own creative edge, but all eyes are on 17-year-old leader Martin. The Canadian-Korean prodigy has already made his mark behind the scenes, penning tracks like TXT’s Deja Vu, Miracle, and Beautiful Strangers, ENHYPEN’s Outside, LE SSERAFIM’s Pierrot, and ILLIT’s Magnetic. Not bad for someone who hasn’t even debuted yet. But what about their interactions with brother group BTS?

In an exclusive chat with Rolling Stone, CORTIS revealed that they’ve had some pretty legendary moments with the Bangtan Boys who took the time to offer some pre-debut wisdom. Sounds exactly like something they would do! “BTS gave us the advice to do well by the people that you’re working with, the staff. And I feel like that’s all that matters. To hit a long run, you’ve got to be good to the people around you. You’ve got to show love,” said Martin.

Juhoon chimed in with another gem from their sunbaes: “Another piece of advice BTS gave us is that a lot of people may think it’s the end once you debut. But actually, the debut is just the beginning, so there’s no need to be perfect. Show improvement and keep evolving as you go. That’s been helping me a lot for where we are right now in this particular moment in time when I’m just about to debut.”

The path toward success

CORTIS has already dipped their toes into the scene with their pre-debut MV Go!, which sparked mixed reactions from fans. But the real test is coming soon: their official title track What You Want drops on August 18 at 6 p.m. KST, with an English version featuring American rapper Teezo Touchdown following on August 22.