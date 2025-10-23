Bill Gates to appear in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2; fans call it the ‘crossover of the year’

Bill Gates is officially heading to Indian television! The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist is all set to make a guest appearance on Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, marking his debut in a Hindi TV show. What began as wild internet speculation has now been confirmed through a new promo released by the show’s team. Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Bill Gates

The clip shows Gates joining Smriti Irani’s iconic character, Tulsi, via a video call. The brief exchange has Gates greeting Tulsi with a warm “Jai Shri Krishna,” to which she says, “Bahut acha laga yeh jaanke ki aap seedh America se seedh mere parivaar se jud rahe hai. Aap ka hum sab besabhri se inteezaar kar rahe hai (It feels wonderful to know that you are connecting directly with my family all the way from America. We are all eagerly waiting for you).” Gates replies with a simple, “Thank you Tulsi ji.”

The promo’s caption hints at the deeper message behind his appearance: “Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai - sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker - Bill Gates, ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth.” It continues, “Do alag duniyaan, ek hi maqsad ke saath - maa aur bachche ki sehat, har ghar tak pahunchani hai. Mr Bill Gates aur humari Tulsi ke iss vishay par vichaar jaanne ke liye dekhiye, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”