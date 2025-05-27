Billy Joel's wife shares update on singer's health: ‘Hopeful for his recovery’

Popular American musician Billy Joel's wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, is expressing her heartfelt thanks to fans following news of Billy's recent health diagnosis. After the 76-year-old revealed that he has been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, Alexis took to Instagram on Monday, to share a family photo featuring herself, Billy, and their two daughters, along with a message acknowledging the public’s support. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received,” she wrote. Billy Joel's wife Alexis took to Instagram to thank fans who shared messages of support for the veteran singer's well being

Her post also emphasized their hopeful outlook as he begins treatment. “Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future,” she added.

The announcement of Billy’s condition came with a statement explaining that his recent performances had triggered “problems with hearing, vision, and balance.” His medical team has prescribed a recovery plan involving targeted physical therapy and advised him to take a break from live shows. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” the statement noted. “Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

This health setback follows a tough spring for the iconic performer. In February, he experienced a fall during a concert and later postponed several shows scheduled between March and June to allow time for surgery and healing. Addressing fans directly, Joel said, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

His daughter, Alexa Ray Joel—whom he shares with model Christie Brinkley—also expressed her love and admiration for her father on social media. “We love you and we got you, Pop!” she wrote. “I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of My Father’s health diagnosis. My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known… and he’s entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength. The genuine care, empathy, and concern from everyone means so much to him. It means a lot to me, too,” she concluded.

Brinkley, Billy’s ex-wife and longtime friend, also sent her thoughts, reflecting on his ability to bring people together through music. “Dear Billy, The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery,” she wrote. “You turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison. I’m sure I’m speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself,” she continued. “We all want you back in that white hot spotlight, you’re OUR piano man, and we’re always in the mood for your melodies, and we all hope you’re feeling alright.”