Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover’s tantrums led Mika Singh to quit film production: 'Couldn’t understand the drama'

Singer-composer Mika Singh, recently opened up about the challenges he faced while producing Dangerous, a series that involved the married couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. In an interview on the Kadak podcast, Mika shared the difficulties he encountered during the production, from scheduling issues to creative disagreements, which ultimately left him disillusioned with the idea of filmmaking. Mika Singh has revealed he quit film production after witnessing Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Tantrums while shooting Dangerous.

Mika explained that his initial plan was to cast Karan Singh Grover alongside a newcomer to keep the project within budget. However, Bipasha Basu insisted on joining the series with her husband. While they fit within the budget, Mika described the experience as unpleasant.

“The shoot was full of issues. I had initially planned to cast Karan with a newcomer to keep the project within budget. But Bipasha insisted on joining, so we cast them both. Although they fit the budget, the experience turned out to be unpleasant,” Mika said.

The production was marred by several delays and problems, including one particularly serious incident. Mika shared that Karan fractured his leg during a stunt scene, which caused further setbacks. He also revealed that there were issues during the dubbing process, where the actors frequently cited excuses like sore throats. "I couldn’t understand the drama, especially since they were getting paid for their work," Mika added.

The challenges didn't stop there. Mika recounted how the couple's demands caused further complications, resulting in increased costs and extended schedules. "I took a team of 50 to London for a month-long schedule, but it ended up extending to two months. Karan and Bipasha created a lot of drama during the shoot. I had booked a single room for them since they were married, but they demanded separate rooms. I didn’t understand the logic. They even insisted on moving to a different hotel," Mika said.

Things took a turn when the couple refused to film a kissing scene, despite having signed a contract that included it. "They are husband and wife, yet they created drama about kissing each other on screen," Mika remarked. "These stars fall at the feet of big producers like Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films, praising them for even the smallest roles. But when it comes to smaller producers like me, their attitude completely changes. Aren’t we also spending money?" he added.

Mika confessed that the whole experience led him to reconsider his future in film production. "I’ve now decided to never produce a film again. And if anyone does consider it, they should give opportunities to newcomers instead," he said.

Mika also recalled advice he had received from industry veterans Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom warned him against producing the series. "Akshay Kumar told me, ‘Why would you want to go through this? You’ve achieved so much already. Don’t waste your money. You’ll lose it all,’" Mika shared.

Salman Khan, too, offered advice, suggesting that if Mika wanted to produce, he should star in the film himself. "Salman said, ‘It’s fine if you want to produce, but at least star in it. You’re more famous than the actors you’ve cast.’ But I ignored his advice. I just wanted to focus on producing and giving good music," Mika explained.

Now, looking back, Mika admitted he regretted not taking a role in the series. "I invested so much money into it, and the series didn’t work. If I had starred in it, at least the songs would have become successful," he reflected.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, who met while filming Alone in 2015, married in 2016 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devi, in 2022. Despite their personal happiness, Mika’s experience with the couple’s behaviour on set left a lasting impact on his perspective towards film production.