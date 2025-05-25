Blackpink fans call out agency over underwhelming tour reveal: ‘I hope you’re hungry…for nothing!’

After a long hiatus, Blackpink is officially back on the road — or at least teasing it. On May 23, the K-pop superstars shared a 30-second promo video for their upcoming tour titled Deadline, marking their first official group activity since wrapping up the Born Pink World Tour in 2023. The teaser clip opens with a heavy metallic synth as 3D letters emerge from swirling pink glitter. With a sharp drumbeat, the glitter collapses into darkness, revealing just one word in bold: Deadline. Blackpink

The teaser sets the stage for a global comeback, with the tour kicking off on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea. This marks a new chapter for BLACKPINK, whose members — Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa — have been focused on solo ventures for the past two years. However, the teaser wasn’t as glowing as fans might’ve hoped.

Teaser for the teaser leaves netizens disappointed

“You all require a new creative director, as it seems you are merely recreating the Pink Venom teaser. This is quite disappointing,” one fan wrote on social media, comparing the teaser to past visuals. Another chimed in: “So this the teaser for the teaser? Lmaoo.” One more joked, “I hope you’re hungry…for nothing.” Others noted similarities in the teaser's effects, with one commenting, “The smokey effect in the last part is kinda the same thing in Born Pink teaser too.😭 They should make it more different.”

Still, some fans tried to stay hopeful. “They could've easily took the words ‘world tour’ out and added ‘coming soon’ to add infinite more hype. I will say though, the design team kind of nibbled.” Not everyone was as gentle: “YG reheating bornpink nachos,” one user wrote, while another bluntly stated, “I’d love to say this kind of bullshit from YG is shocking… but who are we kidding?”

Even so, the buzz is real. Despite mixed responses to the video’s production, anticipation for Blackpink’s return remains sky-high. For BLINKs around the world, Deadline is more than just a tour — it’s the long-awaited reunion of one of the biggest girl groups in the world.