BLACKPINK Jennie has a little Gen Z-coded hamster and you HAVE to hear all about her!

It isn't hard to see why BLACKPINK Jennie has such a raucous global following. In her recent appearance on the wildly popular interview show Chicken Shop Date, hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg, Jennie, very adorably if we may say so, revealed that she has a pet — and a hamster at that! You HAVE TO hear BLACKPINK Jennie gush over her Gen Z-coded pet!(Photos: Instagram/jennierubyjane)

As if that in itself wasn't cute enough, wait till you hear its name — SO Gen Z-coded, SO chic. A short clip posted to Instagram shows Amelia saying "I've never really had any pets apart from a hamster. Have you ever had a hamster?", to which Jennie matter -of-factly responds, "I currently have a hamster". The energy between the two is oddly impeccable with the back and forth sounding like: "You have a hamster?" — "I do have a hamster." — "What? Is the hamster here?" — "Unfortunately not".

Now for the raging question, posed for us by Amelia: "What's the hamster called?"; "Baddie", says Jennie, followed by a very telling smirk. Amelia exclaims, "She's a baddie!" and Jennie affirms, "Yeah, I had to name her Baddie".

The most random PJ if there ever was one, Amelia cracks the "She just sort of like posting thirst traps the whole time?" shtick. But Jennie happily sets the record straight. Because Baddie isn't a party girl, she's a motivated girlie: "She basically just runs on the wheels all day". We must say we respect the hustle.

Now for the most interesting bit of the excerpt, and the second question on everyone's mind: 'What made Jennie want to get a hamster?'. "Companionship", says Jennie, with some awkward exaggeration, to which Amelia concludes, "Oh yeah, they're great companions, aren't they, hamsters".

Separately, Jennie is never not in the news, but off late, things have been quite heated between stans of the K-pop idol and Bollywood loyalists. The reason? Her latest single Like Jennie and the likeness of tune it carries with Alia Bhatt's Rani intro theme from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) has waged a virtual war. Bollywood enthusiasts are demanding credit and cognizance of the striking similarity in the build up to the chorus whilst Jennie's stans are hell-bent on the fact that she would never plagiarise someone else's craft.

There's of course no resolution to this stalemate — just all in a day's work for a K-pop idol!