BLACKPINK's Lisa reveals the artist she’s been dying to collaborate with; everything to know

Lisa, the global sensation from BLACKPINK, has been making waves with her debut solo album Alter Ego, and it’s no surprise that the album has become one of the most talked-about releases of the year. Filled with powerhouse collaborations featuring artists like Doja Cat, Raye, Rosalía, Megan Thee Stallion, Future, and Tyla, it’s clear that Lisa knows how to pick her musical partners. But in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal Style, Lisa revealed there’s one artist she’s had her eye on for quite a while and would love to collaborate with in the future — none other than British pop queen Charli XCX. Lisa attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

When asked who she most wanted to team up with, LISA didn’t hesitate for a second. “Charli XCX!” she said, after effortlessly doing a snippet of Charli’s viral Apple dance. It’s clear that the Thai rapper/singer is a fan, and she added with a smile, “I wanna be one of the Brats,” referring to Charli’s iconic Brat album. If Lisa and Charli were to link up, we could expect a high-energy, boundary-pushing collaboration, blending Charli’s experimental pop style with LISA’s fiery charisma.

This interview comes right after the release of Alter Ego, which showcased LISA’s versatility and her knack for collaborating with some of the hottest names in music today. Tracks like Rapunzel, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and Fxck Up the World, with Future, prove Lisa is more than ready to share the spotlight with fellow superstars. And let's not forget the sultry track When I’m With You with Tyla, which became an instant favorite among fans.

But it’s not just solo ventures for LISA. She’s gearing up to reunite with her BLACKPINK bandmates — Rose, Jisoo and Jennie — for a world tour kicking off in July. Each member has spent the past year working on solo projects, and for Lisa, this included a memorable acting appearance on HBO’s The White Lotus. But despite all the solo success, Lisa is clearly looking forward to being back with her Blackpink sisters, ready to bring their collective magic to stages around the world.

Whether it’s Charli XCX or the next big name in music, it’s safe to say LISA isn’t slowing down anytime soon. With Alter Ego setting the stage for even more collaborations and global projects, her fans are in for an unforgettable ride.