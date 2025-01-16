'It's giving mean girl': Resurfaced clip shows Blake Lively taking a dig at Gossip Girl co-star's prison birth

Blake Lively may be maintaining a calm and composed demeanour as of now to contend with the unraveling aftermath of the ongoing legal tussle with It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni. But, how do you get away from your alarmingly callous past-self now being put under the spotlight? Leighton Meester and Blake Lively in their Gossip Girl-era

Gossip Girl, chicly infamous and a pop culture milestone, wrapped itself around the sometimes wholesome but always complicated 'best friend' dynamic of Blake's Serena van der Woodsen and Leighton Meester's Blair Waldorf. The cute photoshoots and reel-worthy moments aside, absolutely everybody knows that the two actors did not really get along. And now from the many clips resurfacing across social media platforms, Blake is being painted out to be the real problem.

In an undated panel discussion which originally surfaced on TikTok and eventually made its way onto other social media platforms, Blake was seen taking a several uncalled for digs at Leighton, seen by many as a way to hijack every point of the discussion to highlight herself. For instance, when Leighton was answering a question about her character Blair being brunette, Blake, in true Serena style, jumped in with a "blondes are more fun anyway", a comment which had no context in the conversation.

The same discussion however, hit a new low when Blake, again sans context, thought it fit to point out how "Well, some of us started in a cage" with a casual shrug of her hand towards Leighton. The bland reaction from the audience led her to quickly follow it up with a "Come on, it was a joke! Lord have mercy". For some real context, Leighton was actually born in prison owing to the fact that her parents were at the time, serving federal sentences for their involvement in a cross-continental drug trafficking ring.

Obviously in incredibly poor taste, fans were quick to point out how Blake's statement was more a reflection of her than of Leighton's past that she has worked very hard to come out of. Some comments expressing the same read: "Making a joke at someone's expense is very telling that you have low class mentality", "Always joking BUT in reality being mean", "Always joking but nobody is laughing" and "She waved her hands in Leighton's direction when saying it as well".

Very Gossip Girl-coded, isn't it?