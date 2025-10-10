Bobby Deol opens up about son Aryaman Deol's Bollywood entry: ‘Both my sons want to be actors…'

So when Bobby sat down for a candid chat on The Right Angle , hosted by Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, fans got to see a softer, more reflective side of him. But the highlight of the conversation came when he spoke about his two sons — Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

Bobby Deol is having quite the moment. Thirty years into his career, the actor seems to be ageing in reverse — not just in looks, but in spirit. After his explosive turn in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about debut series, Bobby has once again proven why he’s one of the industry’s most beloved stars. But behind all the fame lies a man deeply rooted in family.

When Sonal asked about his oldest son Aryaman's career, he candidly shared, “Mujhe khushi hoti hai jab log mere bete ki tarif karte hai, uske baare meh discuss karte hai kyunki utna he stress hota hai kyunki log aur zyada expect karte hai mere beton se. Dono ko actor banana hai aur meh zyada unko limelight se dur rakhta hun.

But yeh special moment tha, I’d entered web series aur mai chahta tha ki dono bete mere saath meh hai…chota beta thoda sharmila hai toh woh ni aaya lekin mera bada…woh bhi enter karne wala hai aur overnight kuch nahi hota hai, aapko mehenat karni padti hai. Aur aap mehenat nahi karenge toh aap aage nahi badh payenge, toh mai aapne beton ko yahi kehta rahta hun ki aapne aapne ko papa ko dekha hua hai – kaise unhone aapna career reinvent kiya hai. Yeh industry meh hokar bhi insider sab kuch itna easy nahi hota. Kar rahe hai mehnat, dil se kar rahe hai. Abh bas aap sabka pyaar aur duaae chahiye... aur mai kya keh sakta hun. Mai bas ye keh sakta hun ki mehnat kar raha hai, aur jitni bhi mehnat kar raha hai utna he aapko uska kaam acha lagega.”

(Translation: “I feel happy when people praise my sons and talk about them, though it comes with stress too because people have high expectations. Both want to become actors, but I prefer keeping them away from the limelight. This was a special moment for me as I entered web series and wanted both my sons by my side. My younger one is shy, but my elder one will soon make his entry. Nothing happens overnight — you have to work hard. I always tell them, you’ve seen how your father reinvented his career. Even being an insider doesn’t make things easy. They’re working hard — truly from the heart — and all they need is your love and blessings.”)

The actor also shared a heartwarming moment about his wife, Tanya Deol, saying she’s been his biggest support system — even joking that his kids love her more than they love him. A true family man at heart, Bobby couldn’t hide his pride when talking about the people closest to him.

On the work front, Bobby Deol has several projects lined up, including Bandar, and Alpha opposite Alia Bhatt.