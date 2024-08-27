Bollywood at UP Premier League: Badshah, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon perform their hit songs

Singer Badshah, and actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon added glamour to the opening ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Premier League (UPPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Badshah at the opening ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Premier League in Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/HT)

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla unveiling the trophy(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Actor Aparshakti Khurana was the host for the do. Actor Nargis Fakri, too, made an appearance and cheered for her franchise, Kashi Rudras.

Kriti Sanon performing in Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Dressed in red, Badshah performed his hit songs, including Kala Chashma, Hai Garmi and DJ Wale Babu, among others. Khurrana performed on the songs Pani Ka Rang and Mar Jaiyan. Sanon performed on Beedi (Omkara; 2010). Composer AR Rahman’s cult Vande Mataram soon echoed in the stadium as the audience sang along.

Ayushmann Khurrana performing at the opening ceremony(Deepak Gupta/HT)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajiv Shukla unveiled the trophy in the presence of brand ambassador and former cricketer Suresh Raina, and the captains of the six teams — Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rinku Singh, Karann Shharma, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Juel and Sameer Rizvi.

Badshah performing at the inaugural ceremony(Deepak Gupta/HT)

The teams participating in the tournament includes last year's winners Kashi Rudras, runners-up Meerut Mavericks and Gorakhpur Lions, Kanpur Superstars, Kashi Rudras, Noida Super Kings and Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led Lucknow Falcons.

The tournament will conclude on September 14