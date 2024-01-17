Bollywood goes vocal for local: How will #BoycottMaldives affect shoots?

Recently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) appealed to all the producers in the Bollywood industry to boycott shoots in the Maldives amid the deteriorating relationship between India and the island nation. Giving it back to the recent negative remarks on PM Narendra Modi and India by ministers of the Maldives, the film industry workers’ union wants the members to ban them along with other people. boycott maldives bollywood edition

They even released an official statement which read, “In view of the growing row between India and Maldives over the derogatory statement issued by three ministers of Maldives, the FWICE which is the oldest and largest Federal body of the workers, technicians and artists working in the media and entertainment industry, strongly condemns the most irresponsible and ridiculous remarks of the ministers of Maldives passed on globally respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. In solidarity with the nation and its wide culture, the members of the FWICE have decided to boycott Maldives for their shooting locations. Instead, the FWICE appeals to its members to choose similar locations in India for their shooting purpose and contribute towards developing the tourism in India.” While talking to us, Chief advisor of FWICE and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit elaborates, “It was important for Bollywood to extend support and react to show Maldives that we can’t be taken for granted. We took a lead and are getting a good response, I am sure people would not go there now. Everyone should be aware about what the industry feels about this, even our Prime Minister and the country should know that we are with the emotions and dignity of our country,” adding, “They (fraternity) have to abide by it, and if technicians don’t go to the shoot, who will shoot? There are so many alternative locations all over the world, even Lakshadweep in India. In fact, the script can be changed, aisa bhi kya hai?”

“Maldives was just being preferred because it was very close but we are flexible as an industry and we can easily find alternatives. There’s Mauritius and many other countries that are accessible, we can go anywhere. What they have done is so insulting for our country. In terms of emergency help, they will have to come to India because we have always helped them,” FWICE president Kamlesh Pandey adds.

Maldives has been one of the favourite shooting locations in the list for many Indian films for years now, with several projects like Ek Villain, Ram Setu, Agent Vinod, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya having been shot there. Moreover, since the pandemic, it has also been the most visited holiday destination for Bollywood stars, with everybody from Tiger Shroff to Janhvi Kapoor, and Mouni Roy to Akshay Kumar visiting the place. From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar and Shraddha Kapoor, several celebrities who often visit the island took to their social media to support Indian islands recently.

Addressing the issue, Producer Anand Pandit says, “The film industry is adaptable and flexible enough to find alternatives if needed and in recent times, the emphasis has been more on locations contextual to a theme. Makers are looking for authenticity and the films I have shot abroad also needed those specific locations due to the demands of the script. We are no longer in the cinematic era when foreign locations were necessary for romantic songs. Audiences don’t believe in the suspension of disbelief unless absolutely necessary. From a monetary and creative point-of-view, I don’t see any negative impact of FWICE’s decision on the industry.” Agreeing with Pandit’s thought, director Anil Sharma shares, “For shooting, there are immense locations. At the cost of your country’s pride, no locations matter. It’s not the location, it’s the story and content that matter for a movie.” To which Producer Ramesh Taurani adds, “We have many islands in India like the Maldives. Maldives vaise bhi bahut expensive country hai, it is more of a holiday favourite for celebs. We support PM Modi and the country in this decision. Maldives ne apna bahut nuksaan kie hai inn statements se.”

While director Rahul Dholakia disagrees with the idea and says, “Changing any location at last minute costs. It also delays schedules as you have to start the process all over again- not just location, we have to get local vendors and crews - it can cost a lot and sometimes shootings can be called off,” adding, “As a filmmaker myself, I think it’s unfair to the director, but then also, this can happen for many reasons - natural disasters, airline and other problems. Personally, I don’t think filmmakers or the fraternity should boycott any country or location unless the government officially asks us to do it. Each time there is a diplomatic conflict, why does only the film industry have to get affected? I think PM Modi is larger than life to be affected by some minor ministers of a really tiny country, we should ignore it.”

"As far as I am aware, a TIPS and a T-Series song was scheduled to be shot in Maldives, which cannot be done now. Maldives has been prominently showcased in Indian films. FWICE’s notice would dent the whole travel economy and shoots in the industry. Makers will either pause for the situation to calm down or they will change their plans if there is an urgency. Looking at the situation, I don’t think that this will reprimand soon. But yes, there are several other locations as options, including Mauritius, Bali, Sri Lanka and Lakshadweep. It will entail a certain hike in costs but there are many cheaper options, Maldives was not even very cost friendly, " says Film trade expert and producer Girish Johar.