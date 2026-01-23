Border 2 First Reviews: Sunny Deol wins hearts, Varun Dhawan delivers powerful performance; fans call it ‘pure cinema’

When it was announced that Sunny Deol is returning to silver screens with Border 2 , a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 masterpiece Border , fans were over the moon with joy. This is because the original film went down in the history of Bollywood as one of the most heart-touching gems. Also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Border alumnus Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, the film arrived in theatres this morning ahead of Republic Day. Well, after catching the early first day shows, audiences have now shared their verdict about Border 2 on social media. Here’s what netizens have to say!

Border 2 has emerged victorious, with Sunny Deol stealing the spotlight. Lauding the film, a netizen shared, “I just came out after watching #Border2. Even after giving this film almost 3 hours of my time, I'm still excited. This film is Pure Cinema. Border 2 has successfully carried forward the legacy of Border. As long as you're sitting in the theatre, you'll keep getting goosebumps. The best thing about this film is its storytelling. Sunny Deol has once again proven that he was born to play exactly these kinds of roles. Looking at the patriotic spirit of this film, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty have also delivered powerful performances. #Border2 #Border2Review.”

A Twitter review read, “#Border2: OUTSTANDING ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Power. Patriotism. Pride. A thunderous salute to the nation & armed forces 🇮🇳 Massive war sequences, whistle-worthy dialogues & soul-stirring music 🎶 #SunnyDeol roars in vintage form 🫡 Strong turns by #VarunDhawan, #DiljitDosanjh & #AhanShetty 💥,” whereas another netizen shared, “Watched #Border2 and it instantly brought back those Republic Day & Independence Day vibes when Border was a MUST WATCH on TV. The film leans heavily on emotion and patriotism, and #SunnyDeol’s soldier avatar once again stands out, his screen presence alone keeps you engaged throughout. #Border2Review.” Another netizen review of Border 2 stated, “In awe after watching #Border2 first day first show. It’s beautiful, heartfelt & roaring with patriotism. Sunny Deol is timeless; he doesn’t act, he lives the soldier’s pain & duty. The nostalgia of recreated classics in theatre is unmatched. Leaves you grateful for our armed forces. This is cinema that moves, unites & inspires. One of 2026’s best!”

After reading these rave reviews about Border 2, are you planning to book your tickets for this weekend?