Brad Pitt proposes marriage to longtime girlfriend Ines de Ramon after two years of dating: Report

Hollywood star Brad Pitt appears ready to embrace a new chapter in his life, as insiders reveal he recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend Ines de Ramon. According to a report by RadarOnline, the 61-year-old actor asked the 32-year-old jewelry designer to marry him just before flying to New Zealand for a six-week film shoot. According to the report Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon will formally legalise their commitment in late summer or early fall with a church wedding

“Brad is finally feeling free of his past and the seemingly endless divorce from Angelina. He wants Ines to know he'll always be there for her, no matter how far he travels for work,” a source was quoted as saying.

Since the proposal, Brad has reportedly been showering Ines with affection and thoughtful gestures, including flying her out to his movie set on the other side of the globe. “Brad knows how tough his divorce has been for Ines to deal with and appreciates that she continued to stand by his side, no matter how bitter the battle became or how long it dragged on,” the source added.

This marks Brad’s third engagement and potentially his third marriage, having previously been married to HollywJennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. Brad married Jennifer Aniston in 2000, but their union ended in 2005 amid rumors of his growing closeness to Angelina Jolie during the filming of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Aniston filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences," and the split was finalized in October 2005.​ Brad's relationship with Jolie, often dubbed "Brangelina," began shortly after. The couple married in 2014 at their French estate, Chateau Miraval, and share six children—three biological and three adopted. However, their marriage faced challenges, leading Jolie to file for divorce in 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences." The divorce proceedings were protracted, involving custody battles and disputes over shared assets, including their winery. The divorce was finalized on December 30, 2024, concluding an eight-year legal battle.

However, those close to the actor say this relationship feels different, largely because de Ramon isn’t part of the entertainment world. “He loves being with someone who's outside the industry and doesn't feel the need to compete with him,” the insider explained. “I'm sure that's a big relief for him.”

According to the report the couple, who made their relationship official in November 2022, will formally legalise their commitment in late summer or early fall with a church wedding that will likely include family, friends and some fellow A-list stars. "Brad's no kid, but he wants to give her the church wedding she deserves without turning it into a reality show circus," e source said.