Bridgerton star Simone Ashley sparks dating rumours with Joshua Jackson after the two are spotted on a stroll in NYC

Actors Joshua Jackson and Simone Ashley have sparked dating rumours after being spotted together in New York City over the weekend. As mer multiple reports, on Saturday, the two were photographed walking close, sharing laughs and looking relaxed in each other’s company. While the 47-year-old Joshua kept it casual in a white T-shirt, dark trousers and green sneakers, Ashley, 30, opted for a white lace camisole, printed midi skirt and white sneakers. Simone Ashley and Joshua Jackson were spotted in NYC over the weekend

It’s the first time the pair have been seen hanging out one-on-one in public, and their outing comes in the middle of hectic filming schedules. Joshua has been in the city shooting Happy Hours, a new feature that reunites him with his Dawson’s Creek co-star Katie Holmes, while Ashley has been on set for The Devil Wears Prada 2, working alongside Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep.

Ashley has been candid about focusing on herself following her split from longtime boyfriend Constantin “Tino” Klein earlier this year. Speaking in February, she called herself in her “single era” and explained she wasn’t in a rush to date again. “It can be easy to jump into the next thing immediately, which is something that I am choosing not to do,” she had told People in March. She also added that she’s “looking for someone who is so confident in themselves and is really ready to have an open heart in the same way I do. And I think that’s hard to find.” The Bridgerton actor also said this year is filled with exciting work commitments and she wants to take time to grow personally before getting into a new relationship.

Joshua, too, has been single for a while. He was last linked to Lupita Nyong’o, with whom he confirmed a romance in December 2023, before they enjoyed a beach getaway in Mexico. The relationship began shortly after Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce in October 2023, ending their four-year marriage. The former couple share a daughter, Juno, and have been involved in a public custody dispute.

Neither Joshua nor Ashley has addressed the speculation, but for now, the sighting has been enough to set the rumour mill spinning.