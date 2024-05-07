British boy band Blue: We would love to collaborate with Arijit Singh

The iconic British boy band, Blue’s 2002 hit, One Love, has been making waves in India. Social media users have been posting Insta Reels forming the letters L or O in a dramatic flair. The four-member band, which was formed in 2000 and is made up of vocalist Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan, also jumped on the bandwagon as they shared a Reel on this trend. Talking about one of their biggest hit numbers, Webbs shares, “For us and our song to be trending now, it is a surprise. We are very grateful.” Blue performs during a concert (Instagram)

The band, who is currently on tour in the United Kingdom and has a new single coming out very soon, are also planning on touring India in December. Their connection with the country is not just skin deep. The band has already collaborated with Indian musician Shaan back in 2004 for the Hindi version of the song, Kya Maine Socha. It was also featured in the movie Rakht starring Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu. Costa says, “We got to hear and see the song years ago. It was amazing, even the dance routine was amazing. We are working on our tour dates for India and so, for us, its great because we're gonna get to come back to India and get to perform One Love ourselves. And we so excited.”

Speaking about collaborating with Indian musicians, the one artiste at the top of their list is Arijit Singh. James says, “We have heard his songs. He seems really cool. I mean he does a lot of romantic songs. And now with everything that’s happening with One Love, we would love to come back to India and work with other Bollywood singer or even an actor. I think that it could be so much fun.”

(From Left to right) Lee Ryan, Antony Costa, Duncan James and Simon Webbe (Instagram)

Adding to this, Ryan goes on to say, “We've always been a big fan of India. And we got to come there when we were younger, in our 20s. But it would be amazing to come back. The difference now, I think, is that we can take a little bit more time to go and explore the country. It is such an amazingly spiritual and lovely place. There are so many places I would love to see that I've never really got the chance to see. We were very fortunate to go around the world and experience these amazing places, but coming to India is definitely on my bucket list and I would actually like to take a bit more time to get to know the country better.”