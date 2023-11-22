Broken Aur Beautiful actor Pooja Bhamrrah: Honing skills worked in my favour

From being an engineer in biotechnology to modelling and then exploring acting, Pooja Bhamrrah says every step has helped her cement her position in the industry. Pooja Bhamrrah has a feature film and two short films lined-up for release

“The field of biotechnology was my calling, and I was deeply into it, but after BTech, I started getting modelling offers which brought me into the world of glamour. The transition into acting happened naturally and now I have realised how everything I had done so far has contributed to my craft,” says the Broken Aur Beautiful (2018) and The Fame Game (2022) actor.

Having a mix of commercial and independent projects lined up, she adds, “I am in the last leg of the feature film The Crew which stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Besides, I have completed two short films – Ipsa with actor Hitesh Sharma, set in ancient times, and Delusion of Doubles in which the character I play suffers from Capgras syndrome (misidentification) opposite actor Avjeek.”

Bhamrrah is glad that she is evolving as an artiste. “I started acting with the TV show Dil Sambhal Ja Jara (2018) with actors Sanjay Kapoor, Smriti Kalra and Aashim Gulati, last year it was with Madhuri (Dixit Nene) ma’am and now a film with such fantastic cast. So, it has been a natural progression in term of work and quality,” she shares.

She was last seen in the series Adha Ishq (2022). All for learning a new craft, she likes to keep“honing” her skills.

“Honing skills worked in my favour. I am always learning something new and these days it’s the guitar. I have done psychophysical training, Kalaripayattu, ayurveda, did multiple acting workshops, voice and breath modulation besides an online course from Harvard University. Also, I keep doing plays and have just completed a tour with Kaun Salim Kiski Anarkali,” says The Zoya Factor (2019) actor on a signing off note.

