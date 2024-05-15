 #Buajispeak: Influencer Adya Srivastava says, content creation kathin kaam hai - Hindustan Times
#Buajispeak: Influencer Adya Srivastava says, content creation kathin kaam hai

ByS Farah Rizvi 
May 15, 2024 01:27 PM IST

Content creator Adya Srivastava shares the challenges of her profession

Content creator and influencer Adya Srivastava aka Buaji feels it’s not an easy profession as it may seem to many.

Content creator Adya Srivastava aka Buaji
Content creator Adya Srivastava aka Buaji

“Creating a new video every second day, keeping a sharp eye on things happening around you, not hurting any sentiments on the way and above all making people laugh, none of it is easy. It’s an extremely challenging profession that comes with its pros and cons. Dekhne mei it might look like a simple task but bahut kathin kaam hai yeh,” says Srivastava on her recent visit to HT Office for a voters’ awareness campaign.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Srivastava says her journey has been all about what she observes. “I enjoyed mimicking people and without much contemplation one day at my husband (Reshabh Srivastava, entrepreneur, who also does a voice-over in her reels) behest I posted a fun video called Desi Moms in 2022. It was without any expectation, bas maze mein kiya tha. It was my first video and it got nine million views; we were like yeh toh serious ho gya. Then more videos followed.”

An educator by profession, Srivastava shares that more recognition followed when she came up with a new character called Buaji. “I remember we were at a wedding and it was there I spotted a grumpy, nudgy relative who was on a constant rant Hum bheeg rahe hain, Baarish mein kaun shaadi rakhta hai...it inspired my most popular character Buaji that went on to become synonymous with my profile. In no time, the video crossed 12 million views,” she adds.

Calling content creation a cumbersome task Srivastava adds, “Creating content is exceptionally demanding. One reel is created after much work and ideation. My observations are on high alert always. I work and write the script then my team sits together and plans it. The next day we shoot and execute it on time as viewers are super smart, and they question ‘nayi reel kb ayegi’... and you can’t disappoint them at all. So as the day goes by, with my job and my seven-year-old son Shivang, it’s only with the help of my husband and now my team that things are going on smoothly.”

News / HTCity / Cinema / #Buajispeak: Influencer Adya Srivastava says, content creation kathin kaam hai

