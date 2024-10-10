‘Career kaafi struggle mein hai’ say fans disappointed at Vidya Balan's revival of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

With the release of the highly anticipated trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the internet is buzzing with disappointed reactions from fans—particularly regarding Vidya Balan's revival of Manjulika. While the beloved actor, a big part of the franchise since its inception, shared her excitement at the trailer launch event in Jaipur on October 9, many fans are expressing their dissatisfaction with her character's new direction. Fans hate on Vidya's Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

At the event, Vidya shared, “I would possess Bhushan (laughs). Thank you for bringing it to me. I have come back to the franchise after 17 years, and I am really happy about that. In these 17 years, Bhool Bhulaiyaa earned me a lot of love and here's hoping that part 3 does the same for the next 17 years.”

But fans were confused

While the actor may have been thrilled about reviving her character, many supporters across the internet were disheartened by the departure from the original Manjulika. Numerous fans expressed confusion over the trailer's over-the-top OTT elements and Manjulika's new grunge-inspired villain look. Although viewers fondly remember her iconic role that significantly shaped the franchise's identity, the shift from subtle supernatural nuances to a more explicit approach has left some long-time fans feeling divided.

“Show me a bigger downgrade than Vidya Balan as Manjulika... I'll wait,” said a netizen who started the debate. Other fans who were concerned by Vidya's transformed look said, “Vidya Balan was Scary without that dark effect face makeup she had perfect expressions but second one is So Disappointing even with makeup.” Another neitizen agreed saying, “These guys think by making dark makeups they can scare the audience😂but the OG remains the best.” “Manjulika ko dekhkar Darna chahiye per nikal jati hai hasi. 🤣🤣🤣, ” said a particularly witty fan. Others also compared her to Mother Gothel from the animated Rapunzel spinoff, Tangled (2010).

In fact, some netizens were so disappointed that they called it the end of Vidya's legacy as one of the major players of Bollywood. “Vidya, what's happening? Your talent deserves so much better!” said one. “Barbaad kar rahe hain Vidya apna talent,” said another. “This isn’t the Vidya we admired! Why these poor career choices?” asked a fan who truly took her role to heart. “Vidya, your fans are heartbroken. Why are you doing this to your career?” said one more fan, rather dramatically.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 directed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film is set to hit theatres on November 1. What do you think about the trailer?