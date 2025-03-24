CBI files closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, giving clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty: What does this mean?

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. What ensued since then, was a four-and-a-half year long case, intensified by media scrutiny and charged public opinion which spurred several angles of investigation ranging from political involvement to narcotic abuse — each new theory wilder than the last. CBI files closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case; gives a clean chit to former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty

Even with seemingly conclusive answers, the endless back and forth and volatile public sentiment, never truly let the case reach a point of complete resolution. The quicksand vortex that it created of course deeply impacted Sushant's family but it also swallowed his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty's career and public image, almost wholly. Legally then, the case now stands officially closed by the CBI, something which also gives a clean chit to Rhea, who is currently in the second innings of her showbiz career — this stint seeming sturdier than where she was before the storm.

But all in all, what does this actually mean? Well first things first, the claims of abatement to suicide, financial fraud and mental harassment that Rhea had been booked for, even spending 27 days in jail and suffering "untold miseries", were found baseless, as per the CBI investigation.

As per protocol, when an investigation concludes, a closure report must be filed, which's fate is then decided by a magistrate. If the magistrate accepts the explanation and findings the case stands officially closed; if not, then another investigation must proceed. In either case, the complaint — in this case, Sushant's family — always has the option of challenging the decision in a higher court and filing a protest petition.

It is also worth noting that news of CBI filing closure reports comes within a few days of Sushant's PR manager Disha Salian's mysterious death coming under the scanner once again, owing to her father Satish Salian's claims that his daughter was gangraped and murdered in tow with stating how her and Sushant's deaths were actually interconnected. For clarity in timelines, Sushant passed away just 6 days after Disha reportedly fell off the 14th floor of a Malad tower and died.

RIP SSR.