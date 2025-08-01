Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Celeb Watchlist | Here is why Mandala Murders actor Vaani Kapoor recommends OTT series Black Warrant

ByDeep Saxena
Updated on: Aug 01, 2025 06:20 pm IST

Actor Vaani Kapoor, recently seen in Mandala Murders, explains what has him hooked to Jahaan Kapoor-led OTT series Black Warrant

In our weekly series, actor Vaani Kapoor reveals what has got him hooked to Jahaan Kapoor-led OTT series Black Warrant and why he recommends it to all.

Actor Vaani Kapoor and (right) a still from OTT series Black Warrant (Photo: Instagram)

What I’m watching

I recently watched Black Warrant and finished it in one go. I was in my bedroom from day to night and finished it with back-to-back episodes. I enjoyed every bit of it!

Why I’m hooked

I like Vikramaditya Motwane as a storyteller and film director. OTT is the director’s medium, and I was able to connect with the characters. For me the show is as good as its director, so that got me hooked. I liked his series Jubilee as well.

A still from OTT series Black Warrant

Favourite character

It’s tough to pick one character from such a strong cast. I loved Jahaan Kapoor’s character as Sunil Gupta — the way he portrayed the role of the jailer. I also liked the character of Vipin Dahiya (played by Anurag Thakur) and the way he blended the Haryanvi flavour into his character.

Why I recommend it

I recommend the show for its storyline — adapted from Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury — its direction, and an amazing star cast. It takes you on a journey and shows us a side of jail life — both from the cops and prisoners perspectives — that we have not seen before.

My binge-watch partner

I live alone, and when I’m watching something, it’s just me and myself for company. I don’t feel lonely at all because OTT is my way of unwinding. We get so little time for ourselves these days, and I don’t like to be disturbed when I get lost in the world of a film or show.

My viewing routine

I am badly hooked to OTT and often end up binge watching. Every time, it’s like aaj kya dekhna hai! And once I start something it's back-to-back viewing.

