Celina Jaitly on recent online trolling: Women are still treated as outlaws in a man’s world

In a bold move against online toxicity, actor Celina Jaitly recently clapped back at a troll who attempted to belittle her by suggesting she should stick to bikinis instead of discussing international affairs. She took to social media to address the issue head-on with a video pointing out at the comment, giving a befitting reply to the troll who wrote, ‘Your job is to wear a bikini rather than commenting on International affairs’. Talking about the same, she expresses, “Sometimes it’s important to stand up for yourself and if you can stand up through that process for many others it is indeed an added bonus. I specifically did it as a comedy reel. I am an actor and I like to use that power within to reach out with occasional lessons of importance to my circle of impact.” Celina Jaitly on online trolling

“I believe If one can entertain and get a message across the impact and reach of what you are actually trying to do is massive. The post along with the strong message has gone viral instantly to an overwhelmingly positive response therefore proving that preaching alone won’t get the point across. We’re living in a world where children are dying of wars and its aftermath This is the time when we need artists and storytellers who create works through which we can better connect to this new world, understand how we feel about it and decide what we are going to do,” says the actor, in reference to her video response.

Jaitly highlights the persistent challenges faced by women in today’s society, remarking, “Women are still treated as outlaws in a man’s world. We have to defend every stance constantly and are judged for everything we do,” the 42-year-old asserts, adding, “The perceived danger of independent women continues to invite toxic bullying and name calling. Sometimes one has to ignore trivial barking and sometimes one must use the occasion to set the record straight. When you can’t find someone to follow, you have to find a way to lead by example.”

Addressing the stereotype often imposed on actresses, Jaitly questions, “Why do you think actresses are stereotyped by such people?” How can one stay away from this negativity?” “No matter how much we (woman) have achieved in our lives we have to defend every stance constantly and are judged for everything we do. The perceived danger of independent women continues to invite toxic bullying and name calling. Sometimes one has to ignore trivial barking and sometimes one must use the occasion to set the record straight. When you can’t find someone to follow, you have to find a way to lead by example,” Jaitly wraps up.