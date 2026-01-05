Chiranjeevi Hanuman director Rajesh Mapuskar on making India’s first AI-generated theatre film: AI is not taking any job

Ask him to point out the difference between animation and AI, and Rajesh Mapuskar says, “When you make animation, you have complete control over even a little muscle movement of your character. While AI is an interactive tool, it’s like another brain parallelly working with you. Sometimes it may not behave exactly as you want. But it might surprise you with something you never thought of. It's like a breathing person working with you and along with you.”

National-award winning director Rajesh Mapuskar is directing India's first fully AI-generated theatrical release Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal, which will hit theatres this year on Hanuman JayantiTalking about this pioneering step, he says, "This is an opportunity which has come my way. I feel I'm chosen to do this so I want to see what I can do with it. I like the challenges of diving into the unknown."

With many people in the industry seeing AI as a threat to human jobs, Rajesh has another opinion. "No, I don't think so it is a threat. With whatever my little experience is, AI is not going to replace human beings or reduce job opportunities. What AI is going to do is it's going to fasten the process. It’s about how you approach AI, whether you are letting AI control you or you are controlling it. AI can help enhance conventional filmmaking. Even right now, my generative crew is not less than 200. I still need human power and collective efforts of people. AI is not going to be taking up any jobs," he says.

Recently, an AI web series Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh was released, and Rajesh admits to learning from it and the response it got. “When some project like this involves such an evolving technology, you have to be sensitive to the audience’s feedback because who are you making this content for? So I read all the feedback for the show and also for my teaser which came out. Those comments might give me some opening, some insight into how people saw what I have tried to create. I learn from what Mahabharat has done and how I could improve from where they were falling short. And now I'm crafting my own vision for Chiranjeevi Hanuman,” he shares.