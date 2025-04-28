Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast and other names inducted in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its newest class of inductees, including pop icon Cyndi Lauper, hip-hop duo Outkast, and garage rockers the White Stripes, among others. This year’s announcement took place live on Sunday night during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame episode of American Idol, offering a fitting stage for one of the music industry's most prestigious honors. Several popular act including Chris Cornell's Soundgarden, The White Stripes and hip hop duo OutKast have been inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025

To qualify for induction, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination. Among the first-time nominees being inducted this year are Outkast, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, and Bad Company. These artists are joining a distinguished group, with Lauper, the White Stripes, and Soundgarden being past nominees, now officially inducted.

The ceremony will also see Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon receive the Musical Influence Award, which acknowledges individuals whose music and style have significantly impacted rock & roll and broader cultural trends. These artists have influenced the sound and direction of music for generations, shaping the genre in ways that continue to resonate today.

Additionally, the Musical Excellence Award will be presented to Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Carol Kaye. This award recognizes musicians, songwriters, and producers whose originality and impact on music have been profound. Bell, Hopkins, and Kaye's contributions have shaped the landscape of rock and pop music, making them key figures in the industry’s evolution.

The Ahmet Ertegun Award will go to Lenny Waronker, a non-performing industry professional who has made significant strides in the creative development and growth of rock music. This award celebrates those behind the scenes who have played an instrumental role in shaping the sound of rock and roll and its cultural impact.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, praised the inductees, saying, "Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever." Their legacies continue to inspire generations of artists and fans alike.