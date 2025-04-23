Coldplay x Rosé: BLACKPINK star crashes the stage, steals the show; ‘she’s like the Korean Beyoncé’

In a moment that felt ripped straight from a fan’s ultimate crossover fantasy, BLACKPINK’s Rosé lit up Coldplay’s Seoul concert with a surprise performance that had the internet collectively losing its mind. On the night of April 22 at Goyang Stadium, the K-pop superstar made an unannounced appearance at Coldplay’s concert, much to the delight and disbelief of thousands of fans. Dressed in a dazzling silver jacket and her signature effortless cool, Rosé strutted down the stage as she belted out her solo smash hit APT. alongside Chris Martin. Coldplay x Rosé

Originally a duet with Bruno Mars, APT. took on a whole new life with the Coldplay frontman stepping in for the second verse. The chemistry was instant, the energy was electric, and by the time the song ended, the crowd had erupted in chants for an encore. Martin, ever the gentleman and now full-time Rosé hype-man, smiled and gestured for her to repeat the moment, proving even rock royalty isn't immune to her star power.

Fans online wasted no time in declaring it one of the most iconic live crossovers in recent memory. “Yeah this is too iconic,” wrote one fan. Another gushed, “I’m crying the way no one even knew Rosé was going to be at Coldplay concert but she still had the crowd more hyped than a certain other act — and Chris even asked her for a repeat of APT. after it ended.” And while most were still picking their jaws up off the floor, others were already busy placing Rosé firmly among pop music royalty. “I think she is setting a name for herself outside of Korea, Korean/Asian culture and K-pop,” one fan wrote. “She is setting herself and her place in the industry as the new main pop girl — Rosé. But if I had to say, she’s like the Korean Beyoncé, Adele, Taylor Swift.” Another passionate comment read: “Everyone must know how Rosé loves Coldplay music and how her cover of their song became the OST for a critically acclaimed series, and now she’s on the same stage singing her song with them. It’s HERSTORY.”

The performance marks yet another milestone in Rosé’s already groundbreaking solo journey. Since BLACKPINK’s hiatus, she’s carved out her own space in the global music scene. Her debut album Rosie, released last October, sent shockwaves through the charts. APT. peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global 200 for a staggering 12 weeks, making Rosé not just a K-pop sensation but a true crossover superstar.