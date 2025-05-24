Composer Amit Trivedi on actor Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal getting stalled: The decision was taken keeping India first

There was much anticipation around Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Abir Gulaal, and its music caught the attention of moviegoers. The film was initially slated for a May 9 release, but was later postponed indefinitely following the Pahalgam attack and ensuing India-Pakistan diplomatic tensions. But composer Amit Trivedi, who worked on the film’s soundtrack and also attended its music launch in Dubai, doesn’t regret the film getting stalled. “The decision [to not release the film] was taken keeping India first and I am in support of it completely,” the musician tells us, exclusively. Amit Trivedi; (right) a still from Abir Gulaal

As an artiste, who invests a lot of time and effort in putting together the soundtrack of a project, does it prick when the project doesn’t see the light of the day? “Yes, it hurts when a project faces trouble. Not just this film, but anything I work on with all the honesty and hard work becomes a part of me. So, a project getting stalled is bound to disappoint you. We make music for the audience and as artistes, that’s all you want (your music to reach the fans). But in this case, the scenario was very different. My country comes first, above everything else,” says Amit, who also composed the music for Raid 2.

Meanwhile, the musician is set to perform a fundraising concert in Mumbai tomorrow ahead of World No Tobacco Day (May 31) and to raise funds for cancer survivors. Presented by the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), Amit Trivedi Live! – Music For A Cause aims at spreading awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and raising vital funds for the treatment and rehabilitation of cancer patients. “I am happy to perform such concerts whenever an opportunity presents itself. The treatment for cancer is very expensive and this is my way of doing my bit. I feel grateful that God chose me for a cause like this,” he ends.