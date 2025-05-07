(Exclusive) Shaan, Ricky Kej, Salim Merchant, Amit Trivedi, Rahul Sharma say they are proud of India's Operation Sindoor

Shaan (singer) So proud of our Indian Armed Forces to have carried out such swift and decisive action on the terrorist targets. Operation Sindoor was a much-needed response to the horrific and barbaric Pahalgam killings. May peace and communal harmony resume in Kashmir and across our beloved country. Jai Hind. Amit Trivedi, Shaan, Salim Merchant

Salim Merchant - Composer-singer

No one likes war. Operation Sindoor is India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack. What I feel so proud of is that it we only targeted the terrorist camps and not innocent people, something that usually happens whenever there’s a strike. India is very sensitive even when it comes to attacks. I really hope we manage to eradicate terrorism in the PoK area. This operation showcases how India has zero tolerance when it comes to any harm to humanity.

Amit Trivedi (composer-singer)

Finally, we have retaliated and I love our government for this. Dehshat ka karaara jawaab dena aata hai humein. Aap terror phailaoge toh hum bhi double intensity se retaliate karenge. Game on!

Ricky Kej (composer)

I have full faith that whatever our government is doing in response to the Pahalgam terror attack is befitting, and Operation Sindoor is a huge success in that direction.

Rahul Sharma (santoor player)

Indian forces have lived up to the commitment and have struck at the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, it saddens me to see our beautiful Kashmir being torn apart, specially when all was going well. 26 innocent people lost their lives and their families will continue to feel the pain forever. If war is not a solution, at least those responsible for this attack need to be eliminated. I’m so proud of our brave soldiers.