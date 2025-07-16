Cristin Milotti on receiving Emmy nomination for The Penguin: ‘Deeply thrilled by the amount of recognition we got’

American actor Cristin Milioti is soaking in the moment after earning her first-ever Emmy nomination for playing Sofia Falcone in The Penguin. The actor, known for performances in Black Mirror, Modern Love, and Made for Love, has finally landed in the spotlight for her portrayal in the gritty Gotham-set limited series — and her reaction is as sweet as it is sincere. Cristin Milioti plays the role of Sofia Falcone in The Penguin(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In multiple interviews with Deadline and Indiewire, the 39-year-old actor admitted she kept her nerves in check by “purposefully keeping” her phone at the bottom of her bag until the nominations were officially revealed. She didn't want to build up any expectations — but once she found out she had been nominated, her reaction was simple and heartfelt.

“It was definitely that I can’t wait to have a big dessert as a treat later. I am so thrilled at the amount of nominations that The Penguin got,” she said. “I’m thrilled for our directors, my fellow actors, our writers, our hair and makeup team, the visual effects team and the editors. This show took so many people to make this show what it is. You never know who’s going to get recognized, so I’m just so deeply thrilled about the amount of recognition we got,” Cristin added.

In total, The Penguin scored 24 nominations, including nods for Colin Farrell in Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Directing, Cinematography, Contemporary Hairstyling and Makeup, and Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup.

Cristin's performance in particular earned her a spot in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category, alongside Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer), Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex), Rashida Jones (Black Mirror), and Meghann Fahy (Sirens).

Reflecting on her work, Cristin said, "I am so happy that I was on two shows that I loved being a part of getting recognized today. It’s very cool. All of that work on The Penguin was totally worth it. Even without any of these additional bells and whistles... to be recognized in this way for the show was so lovely and validating. But it was already so deeply meaningful to have had that experience and so deeply worth it because I truly had a profound time making that show and playing Sofia, for sure."

It’s clear that the role left a lasting impression on her as an actor. "I definitely have been spoiled by this show because I just got to do so much with that role, and so much of what I got to do are things that I’ve been wanting to do and wishing to do for a long time. So, it’s definitely affected what I signed on to just because I got spoiled by Lauren LeFranc‘s writing, our production and by my fellow actors and crew. I’m definitely trying to seek out things that are for sure different tone-wise, but if I can to the best of my ability, I would love to be a part of more things that I love, just as much as I love The Penguin and that experience."