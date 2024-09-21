HBO's The Penguin full release schedule: Check out when new episodes air

All-new The Batman spin-off show, The Penguin, premiered on HBO earlier this week. It directly follows the events of the 2022 film directed by Matt Reeves. As its first episode aired Thursday, fans of DC comics were transported to a Gotham City influenced by the menacing Oswald “Oz” Cobb, AKA The Penguin. Amid the growing anticipation about what's next in his sinister plot, here's everything you need to know about Lauren LeFranc's miniseries… Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobb in the HBO miniseries The Penguin(HBO, Max)

When and where to watch The Penguin?

The Colin Farrell-starrer crime drama airs on HBO every Sunday starting next week at 6 pm PT/ 8 pm CT/ 9 pm ET. Those who do not have a premium cable service will be able to stream the episodes concurrently on Max. As the first episode premiered on Thursday night, this change in schedule caused slight confusion among fans. Below is the full release schedule for all episodes of The Penguin:

Episode 1 ‘After Hours’ – September 19

Episode 2 ‘Inside Man’ – September 29

Episode 3 ‘Bliss’ – October 6

Episode 4 ‘Cent'Anni’ – October 13

Episode 5 ‘Homecoming’ – October 20

Episode 6 ‘Gold Summit’ – October 27

Episode 7 ‘Top Hat’ – November 3

Episode 8 ‘Great or Little Thing’ – November 10

Who stars in The Penguin?

Alongside Farrell, who plays the titular character, the main cast for the series includes Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone / The Hangman, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor “Vic” Aguilar, Deirdre O'Connell as Francis Cobb, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Berto Colón, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Joshua Bitton, David H. Holmes, Daniel J. Watts, Ben Cook, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti, and Mark Strong as Carmine Falcone. Meanwhile, the recurring cast members for The Penguin are Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, Theo Rossi as Julian Rush, François Chau, Craig Walker, and Jared Abrahamson.

What is The Penguin about?

The official logline for The Penguin, according to Max, reads, “This thrilling crime drama follows Oswald “Oz” Cobb's quest for control in Gotham City. With the city in peril following the seawall's collapse, Oz (Oscar nominee Colin Farrell) seeks to fill the power vacuum left by the death of Carmine Falcone and finally give his mother Francis (Deirdre O'Connell) the life he's always promised.”