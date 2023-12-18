close_game
Deepika Padukone in talks for an action project on web, details inside

BySugandha Rawal
Dec 18, 2023 12:43 PM IST

We have heard that actor Deepika Padukone is in active talks with an OTT medium for an action project based on drug mafia culture in India

Deepika Padukone made her OTT debut with the film Gehrayiaan last year, and now the actor is all set to explore the space further. We have heard that the actor is in talks for a web project high on drug mafia culture in India.

Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Fighter

“At the moment, Deepika is in conversation with a streaming giant for a mega action thriller,” says a source, adding, “She has seen the power and the reach of OTT medium, and is eager to explore it further”.

As per the insider, the project has got the actor excited, and is “seeing how it fits in her schedule”.

“It’s a project for Netflix, and will revolve around the drug mafia culture in India, told from a female perspective. It is a very interesting project, and will involve a lot of action and intense sequences. She is eager to sign the project, and wants to sign it. However, at the moment, she is checking her schedule,” says the source, sharing, “If she signs the dotted line, they plan to start shooting early next year”.

When it comes to her career graph, action seems to be her favourite genre at the moment. Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen on the big screen in Fighter, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The Siddharth Anand directorial features Hrithik, Deepika and Anil as fighter pilots.

Earlier this year, she was seen in yet another action film, Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, sparking conversations around her character getting a separate spinoff. In fact, her cameo in Jawan was also appreciated by many. She has also joined Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as ‘Lady Singham’.

Meanwhile, a source close to the actor shares, “It is not true, at the moment, the actor is busy with Fighter and Rohit Shetty’s film. She is yet to sign her next project”.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

