Deepika Padukone joins Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal? An IMDb update suggests so

The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, back in 2024, was truly as momentous as it gets. Not only did the film announcement share news of the director reuniting with his latest muse Alia Bhatt, but also presented the project as the second film (after the Brahmastra franchise) to bring real-life couple Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, together on screen. As if this wasn't enough of a treat for fans, Vicky Kaushal, currently gearing up for the release of Chhaava, plays parallel lead in Love and War, slated for a 2026 release now. Deepika Padukone joins Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War?(Photos: Instagram)

Big enough as it is, what if we told you that there was a strong chance of Bhansali's former muse for 3 blockbuster films, Deepika Padukone, holding a key cameo in Love and War? Well, that's at least what an update on the film's IMDb page suggests. Deepika's name shows up front and centre in the cast tagged with 'cameo appearance' followed by that of Alia, Ranbir, Vicky and finally Orry, who yes, holds a role in the movie. Noticing this little big detail on the official IMDb page, has fans already on the edge of their seats as the film inches towards commencement.

If rumours of Deepika being a part of Love and War are true, this would mean that the actor would be joining forces with Bhansali after a gap of more than 7 years, their last project together having been Padmaavat (2018). Not just this, the film would then also mark an on-screen reunion between her and former beau Ranbir after more than 3 years. Now while Brahmastra: Part One — Shiva (2022) featured Deepika in a cameo, the last time the two actors truly shared screen space was in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha, a 2015 release.

Coming to Alia, fans can't seem to stop talking about how her little comment at the time of Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) promotions, wherein she quipped how SLB had reportedly promised her 4 films, 1 more than Deepika's grand total of 3: " 'He gave her 3, he promised me 4 But he did not promise me that he will take her as well in my 4' ", read a comment. Another comment chimed in with: "Well if that's really the cast then it is actually going to be love and war".

What are your thoughts on the still-nascent Love and War?