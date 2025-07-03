Deepika Padukone to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame; netizens say ‘Priyanka, Aishwarya have more…’

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been away from the silver screen since the birth of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh. Nevertheless, she has consistently managed to stay in the headlines. May it be for news about her comeback Bollywood film with Allu Arjun and Atlee or rumours of why she walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Well, today DP is trending across the internet as she will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. This makes her the second Indian to receive the honour after Sabu Dastagir, who was the first Indian actor to receive a star in 1960. Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Deepika Padukone as a part of the Motion Pictures category for the Class of 2026. This list also includes prominent international names such as Timothée Chalamet, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, Stanley Tucci, Rami Malek and Emily Blunt. A few minutes ago, Deepika took to her official Instagram story to share a post which read ‘Gratitude…’, which we are guessing was her reaction to receiving the honour. While her fans are quite happy for the actor, there are several netizens who are shocked that DP has received a star before the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Under a Reddit thread, one such internet user shared, “Is this a joke? You need to do at least a good amount of Hollywood movie to be at Hollywood walk of fame. She has done only one hollywood movie that too does not have any impact. Priyanka, Aishwarya has more credible work in Hollywood than her . This is too much. Don't know what kind of connection her management team is pulling up,” whereas another netizen claimed, “Anyone can buy the star but shouldn't they have some criteria. Only Bolly stars genuinely eligible would be Aishwarya, Irrfan Khan and PC. Going by Deepika's logic, even the likes of Alia, Sobhita can get one after doing one Hollywood project.” A comment read, “I feel so bad for piggy wiggy .. why not Srk even ? If she can get award for her global influence?,” while a netizen stated, “Leonardo DiCaprio Brad Pitt didn't get one, but Deepika gets it because of her ‘global impact’ wahhh even her toddler won't believe it.”

But many fans also came out in Deepika's support. One such netizen explained, “Look, Deepika might not have a long list of Hollywood films, but let’s be realshe’s a global icon. She’s walked every major red carpet, represents major brands, speaks out on mental health, and has helped put Indian cinema on the world map. The Walk of Fame isn’t just about Hollywood movies anymore, it’s about cultural impact and she’s made plenty of that. She earned that star, no question,” whereas another fan claimed, “You can apply but only 20-30 get selected a year. Sour grapes I guess to those who dont have one!” A fan also stated, “I got mental health help because of her. She has had impact on peoples lives.. say what you will hater”

In 2017, Deepika made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Priyanka, on the other hand, has been a part of 9 international projects, the latest being Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. Currently, Deepika is gearing up for Atlee’s AA22xA6 and King with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.