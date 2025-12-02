Delhi Pollution: Richa Chadha rues the city’s poor condition, calls it shocking and sad

Delhi AQI has been in the news for quite sometime now. Last recorded AQ! is 377, causing severe health issues across Delhi-NCR. Time and again, several celebs had also alarmed the government to take precautionary measures on social media. Joining the list is actor Richa Chadha, who is deeply affected with the poor air quality index of her hometown, Delhi. Raising her voice against this hazardous situation, she emphasis on the need to act with urgency. Richa Chadha shares her opinion on Delhi Pollution.

Richa, who often visits Delhi for personal and professional commitments said, “I am from Delhi and I have seen my really beloved city go from being a place where winters were the best season where we would sit on the terrace and eat like gajak and moongphali and really have a good time say not too long over, maybe 12 years ago to what it is.

“Today has been very shocking and very sad of course and I am afraid that a lot of India is going through the same thing and Mumbai at present, even now is the AQI between 200 and 300 and that is not safe. If it is anything above 50 or 100 is considered unsafe. So what is the price you are paying for this development? Who are we building these mega complexes for when ordinary people can’t breathe. What is the point? What is the point of such development?,” she added.

Sharing her thoughts on Delhi pollution , she further stated, “There is no development on a dead planet and there is no economy without ecology.”

The actor, who has been appointed as Goodwill Champion for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), believes cinema too has an important role to play when it comes to creating awareness.

“A lot of the issues that we are facing currently be it displacement or if it’s of some villages being drowned because the dam is being built or it’s of crops failing due to increasing temperature of global warming are things that we see in cinema. Sometimes we can’t make a connection that they are related to the current climate catastrophe, climate emergency that we are living in. When we tell a story through cinema, just shines a light on the real issues,” 38-year-old actor concluded.