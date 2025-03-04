Demi Moore reacts to Mikey Madison's Best Actress win at Oscars 2025: ‘Can’t wait to see what you do next’

Hollywood star Demi Moore has responded graciously following Mikey Madison’s unexpected victory at the 2025 Academy Awards, where she took home the Best Actress accolade for her role in Anora. Many had anticipated that Moore, 62, would claim the award after winning at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and SAG Awards for her performance in The Substance. The day after the Oscars, Demi reflected on the whirlwind of the past few months while also extending her congratulations to Mikey. Demi Moore congratulated Mikey Madison on her Oscars victory

"As this awards season comes to a close, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey. It’s been the ride of a lifetime and we’re just getting started!" Demi shared on Instagram, alongside a video of her preparing for the ceremony. "So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light," she continued.

"Thank you to the cast, crew, and fans of @trythesubstance — @isimostar and @coralie_fargeat, it’s been such an honour to work alongside you, learn from you, and celebrate this film with you." She concluded her message with warm words for Madison, saying, "And a huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison — can’t wait to see what you do next" followed by a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Demi’s youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, gave fans a glimpse of how her mother spent the evening after the awards. The Half Light actor, who is also mother to Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33, appeared in a lighthearted Instagram post shared by Tallulah on Sunday night. "MY winner," the 31-year-old captioned the photo, which showed Moore looking relaxed in a white bathrobe, cuddling her chihuahua, Pilaf, while grinning at the camera. A french fry in hand, Moore sat in front of two large bowls filled with the salty snack.

Demi’s Oscars loss was met with significant backlash from fans, many of whom expressed disappointment over what they considered an unjust snub. After Tallulah posted the now-viral image, social media users quickly filled the comment section with messages of support.

"So unfair! For her and for Fernanda Torres! They both deserved so much!!" one fan wrote. Another praised Moore’s work, stating, "Win or lose, your mother delivered a performance that will go down in history as iconic—a defining moment in horror and a masterclass in femininity within the genre. Please give her a cheers with a fry." A third commenter added, "She might not have won the Oscar this year, but she won our hearts with her fearless and powerful performance. Your Mum is the best, @buuski, and we DemiNations will always champion her future projects!"