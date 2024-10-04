‘Devil is back!’: Salman Khan fans celebrate as Sajid Nadiadwala announces Kick 2 with a candid click of the hunk

In his 36 year long career as an actor, Salman Khan has delivered several super hits. But some masala entertainers have been more iconic than others. One big example of the same is Kick (2014), which was a bharpoor combination of action and comedy. Not only did it emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year but also introduced us to a never-seen-before avatar of Salman who was both quirky and righteous. His chemistry with Jacqueliene Fernandez and onscreen banter with Randeep Hooda was the perfect cherry on top. So when Sajid Nadiadwala officially announced the sequel today, the big news obviously shook the internet. Salman Khan is all set to return as Devil with Kick 2

Salman as Devi Lal Singh aka Devil left a deep impact on the audience, which is why fans had been waiting for a long time to see the superstar reprise the endearing character. Putting an end to our anticipation today, the producer shared a candid click of Salman where the actor is flaunting his muscles with his back to the camera. In the caption below, announcing Kick 2, Sajid wrote: “It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand🌻Sajid Nadiadwala @beingsalmankhan @wardakhannadiadwala #Kick2 #Sikandar.” Moments later, Twitter along with the comment section of this post on Instagram was flooding with fans expressing their excitement.

On Twitter, one excited fan shared, “The biggest Megastar of India #SalmanKhan is all set to destroy Box-Office with back to back mega action entertainers #Sikandar #Atlee6 and #Kick2. 💥🔥”, whereas another post read: “Devil is Back 🔥Finally our most exciting sequel has been announced! #Kick2.” Meanwhile, in the comment section of Sajid’s post, one netizen gushed, “Shikandar. Kick2. Action thriller with Atlee. Looks like Salman bhai is about to make a good comeback🤯”, whereas another ecstatic fan shared, “Box office in danger ⚡⚡⚡.”

Apart from Kick 2, Salman and Sajid have also joined forces for the much awaited Sikandar, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Now we can’t wait to find out if Jacqueliene will return for Kick 2 or Salman will get a new leading lady. Let’s wait and watch!