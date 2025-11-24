Dharmendra to make his big-screen comeback post health scare as Agastya Nanda’s on-screen father in Ikkis

The announcement was made via Maddock Films’ Instagram handle, where the team unveiled a new poster featuring Dharmendra. The caption read, “Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another.”

The highly anticipated Sriram Raghavan directorial, Ikkis , headlined by Agastya Nanda, finally has some new updates for those waiting. Slated to hit theatres on December 25, the film’s makers announced an exciting tidbit this morning (November 24) — veteran actor Dharmendra will be returning to the big screen as the father of 21-year-old Arun Khetarpal, played by Agastya.

This marks a much-awaited comeback for Dharmendra, who has been away from the big screen for some time. Fans have been eager to see him return, especially after his recent health-related hiatus. In Ikkis, the veteran actor brings gravitas to the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023).

Agastya Nanda leads as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal Agastya Nanda, who made his debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, stars as Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis. The 24-year-old actor steps into the shoes of the young soldier who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Arun's bravery earned him the Param Vir Chakra posthumously, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

The makers also shared another poster with the caption, “A father’s worst nightmare became a nation’s chance to dream again. Woh joh na sirf Hindustani, balki Pakistani fauj ke liye bhi misaal ban gaya.”