Dhun from Saiyaara enters Spotify Global Top 100; Mithoon calls it ‘a celebration of Indian music’s global potential’

Composer-singer Mithoon is riding high on the global success of Dhun, his latest collaboration with Arijit Singh from Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which has broken into the Spotify Top 100 Global Charts at #97. The track, which has already crossed nearly 50 million cumulative streams and also secured a place on Spotify’s Viral Global 50, is the second song from the Rs. 541 crore-grossing film to achieve such a feat. Music composer shares his excitement after the success of Dhun from Saiyaara

For the 40-year-old composer, the journey of Dhun reaching global audiences has been “extraordinary”.

“This achievement represents not just personal success, but the growing recognition of Indian cinema’s musical artistry on the world stage. I’m deeply grateful to see our authentic storytelling resonate with listeners everywhere,” he says, adding that creating Dhun was “a deeply emotional experience” and that seeing it connect with listeners worldwide is “immensely rewarding” — something he calls “a celebration of Indian music’s global potential.”

The song brought together Mithoon, Arijit Singh and Mohit Suri, a team that has previously delivered some of the Hindi film industry’s most enduring chartbusters with Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Malang and Half Girlfriend. Arijit says “collaborating with Mohit Suri and Mithoon again feels like returning to a creative sanctuary” and also added that Dhun “embodies that magic” while giving him joy to see it so well received. Mohit, on the other hand calls the success of Dhun and Saiyaara “a testament to the power of storytelling and music”, adding, “With Mithoon around me, it’s never a surprise.”

With Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, already the second-highest-grossing film of 2025, its music is being hailed as a watershed moment for Bollywood on the global stage. And with the Netflix release set for September 12, its reach is only set to grow further.