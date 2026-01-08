‘Dhurandhar 2 is safe’: Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic teaser and first look as Raya leave netizens divided; watch

Today on Rocking Star Yash’s 40th birthday, many netizens predicted that we would be blessed by the superstar’s first look from his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups . It would be the perfect gift for his fans. Well, the prediction has come true. After Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Nayathara’s first look posters, makers of Toxic unveiled the teaser of the film where birthday boy Yash makes a terrific entry as Raya, leaving the internet in awe of his unmatchable aura. The two minutes fifty one seconds long teaser begins in the graveyard.

The teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starts in the graveyard, where a group of gangsters clear out the area. The gang’s head claims, “I want my son to have a peaceful burial.” He goes on to wonder out loud: “Do you think he will come?” Right then a car reaches the gate. The drunk driver gets out and sets a bomb outside, which gets triggered by the car as it moves up and down. Inside the car is Yash, with a girl. After the bomb blows up, Yash walks out of the car and into the graveyard, lighting a cigarette before turning into a killing machine. He then says, “Daddy’s home.” While his aura dropped several jaws, many netizens were left displeased. A majority even concluded that Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 will win the clash against Toxic in theatres on March 19.

Lauding Yash and the teaser of Toxic, a fan gushed, “The Boss is Back 😍🔥This time violence Double,” whereas another wrote, “RIP FOR all other RECORDS😂💀 Coz Daddy’s Home🔥❤️‍🔥.” But many others trolled the first look, calling March 19 an easy win for Dhurandhar 2. One such social media user claimed, “Dhurandhar 2 team, do nothing. Just release your trailer and let trade scare the fuck out of this team. It's so bad,” whereas another wrote, “For a second it looked like an cond*m ad..What the fuck was that 🤷🏻 Dhurandhar is now way ahead.I would say dhurandhar eventually won..!!” A comment read, “Dhurandhar is safe bruh, never expected geetu mohandas to make this shit,” whereas another netizen claimed, “Okay so there's no clash and its very much easy road for Dhurandhar 2.” Another Dhurandhar fan stated, “mai trailer dekh ke bahut khus hogya, Pta chal gya dhurandhar super hit hoga.”

