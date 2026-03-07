Dhurandhar 2 trailer reveal: Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi takes centre stage, fans call it ‘fire’

Clocking in at 3 minutes and 25 seconds, the trailer offers a closer look at the high-stakes world of undercover operations. While the first film followed agent Hamza Ali Mazari infiltrating Karachi’s crime networks to take down the notorious Rehman Dacait, the sequel appears to shift toward a gritty origin story. It explores Jaskirat’s past and the emotional and physical toll of living a double life inside the criminal underworld. The narrative seems darker and more personal this time around.

What caught immediate attention was Ranveer’s dramatic transformation. In contrast to the rugged look from the first film, the actor appears clean-shaven, signalling a new phase for the character. The clip also reveals that he is no longer just the shadowy operative the Pakistani underworld knew as Hamza. His real identity is introduced as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a reveal that has already sent fans into a frenzy online.

The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge dropped online late last night after Ranveer Singh unveiled the first look on his Instagram, instantly setting social media abuzz. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel appears bigger in scale and ambition, promising a visually slick and emotionally intense chapter in the action franchise.

Furthermore, the ensemble cast for Dhurandhar: The Revenge includes heavyweights such as Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles. The trailer hints at a strong screen presence for Rampal and Dutt, whose intensity appears to match Ranveer’s high-octane performance frame for frame.

Netizens react People are loving the trailer, with fans flooding social media with enthusiastic reactions. One comment read, “ON MY FREAKINNN KNEES. INSANEEEE.” Another wrote, “LETS GOOO BRO 🔥🔥🔥.” Several viewers celebrated the character reveal as well, with one saying, “Make way for Lyari ka badshah: Jaskirat Singh Rangi 🔥🔥.” Another added, “We are still not ready for this.” Some fans also referenced the storyline, with one comment reading, “Is baar Humza Major Iqbal ki fielding set krdega 🔥,” while another joked, “Is Baar to Kuch alag hi pak raha hai Ranveer bhai to bilkul danger lag re hai 😂.” Many comments also focused on the actor’s performance, with one fan writing, “That screen presence… that intensity… that madness. 🔥 Ranveer Singh is on a different level in Dhurandhar. Trailer = absolute FIRE. 💥.”

Produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film also stars Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. With its polished cinematography and large-scale action sequences, the sequel is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest spectacles.