Dhurandhar The Revenge: Salman Khan joins Ranveer Singh as Bade Sahab in the sequel?

Despite releasing at the end of 2025 in December, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar managed to emerge as the biggest film of the year. It presented the audience with Ranveer Singh’s never-seen-before avatar, Akshaye Khanna’s unmatchable aura, Sanjay Dutt’s crazy swag and Arjun Rampal in his beast mode. For these reasons, fans have already predicted that the sequel, titled Dhurandhar The Revenge , will enjoy a similar fate. Ahead of the same, rumours have suggested that Aditya’s wife Yami Gautam and her Uri co-star Vicky Kaushal might have cameos in Dhurandhar 2 . But according to latest buzz, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan is said to join the team as Bade Sahab.

In Dhurandhar , Sanjay Dutt as SP Aslam mentioned Bade Sahab first. Next, we saw the name in Ranveer Singh aka Hamza’s diary, after he struck Akshaye Khanna’s character Rehman Dakait’s name off a page. Well, recently a picture of Salman Khan went viral on social media, which made many netizens wonder if he has been cast as Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2 . Some fans are overjoyed, whereas many are convinced that this is an AI-generated picture of Salman, or maybe an old snap from the set of a film in the Tiger franchise.

In the comment section below, a social media user wrote, “Ab aaegya majja 🔥,” whereas another shared, “He will rule that character.” A comment read, “Ye toh AI h But Agar Bhai as Bade Sahab aa gye toh kya hoga box office ka pta nhi 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” whereas another netizen stated, “Ye Bhai ke fan bhi na kuch bhi banate hai 😂.” A comment read, “Tiger 3 ki pics hain wo,” whereas another netizen shared, “Fake news.. That's looks like AI image.”

Well, only Aditya Dhar can reveal the truth. But these rumours of Yami, Salman and Vicky’s cameos have surely increased the excitement and intrigue amongst fans for Dhurandhar The Revenge, which is set to release on March 19.