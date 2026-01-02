Dia Mirza: I have four incredible stories that are lined up for release

2026 is a busy year for actor Dia Mirza, with four projects already set to release this year. She is also excited about her productions that will be out in 2026, besides making her debut as author, with children's books that she has written. The projects include Ikka a film with Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna and Tillotama Shome. Web series with Nawazuddin Siddique and another with Jimmy Shergill. There's also an untitled film with Rahul Bhat. Dia Mirza

She has produced two short films Panha and Aasmani and two feature films are under production.

Ask her about her hectic schedule and she says she's working towards finding calm in the chaos. She says, "Professionally, it’s a year I’m truly looking forward to — I have four incredible stories that I’ve already shot, all lined up for release, along with films we’ve produced at One India Stories and scripts we’re preparing to take forward in the coming year. I’m also excited to see my children’s books reach young readers. However, I also want to simplify more- my schedule, and the constant pressure we place on ourselves. I’m keen to continue learning, especially around storytelling for impact, sustainability, and emotional well-being. I also want to return to quieter, nourishing practices - reading more, spending more time in nature, and reconnecting with creative disciplines that bring calm and clarity."

She adds that despite professional demands she's also working on being more present for family, especially for four-year-old son Avyaan. She says, “Personally, I want to remain present and grounded, especially as a mother. In 2026, I wish for our children to grow up in a country where their health is a priority - cleaner air, water, healthier soil and food. A country where our children feel safe, heard, and hopeful.”