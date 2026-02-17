Dia Mirza on Mumbai Metro tragedy: Financial capital no longer guarantees right to life

After a slab from an under-construction metro line collapsed in Mumbai on Saturday, claiming one life, celebrities express anguish over rising safety concerns in the city they call home



Speaking to us and calling the situation “deeply disturbing,” the actor shares, “The financial capital of the country no longer provides the essentials that guarantee its citizens the right to life. All of it, the polluted air, the loss of tree cover, the negligence and lack of care for human health and life, is disturbing.” Dia Mirza

She adds, “Our governments seem to be serving only the construction industry, which is working with no conscience or compassion. Unfortunately, this appears to be the harsh reality for many cities across our country. Urban planning offers solutions to many of the issues we are confronted with. Sadly, we lack the will and conscience to put in the effort to coordinate and plan for the long term.”



Actor Hrithik Roshan too, took to his Insta Stories on Sunday, the actor wrote, “Heartbreaking and traumatic. My condolences to the family of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured... the need for safety checks and the prevention of such accidents must be a priority, especially with all the development work happening across Mumbai’s busiest streets.”