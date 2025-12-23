Did Govinda really make his Hollywood debut with James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash? Everything to know

If you’ve been scrolling on social media lately, chances are you’ve come across a viral clip showing Bollywood actor Govinda seemingly making a cameo in James Cameron’s latest film, Avatar: Fire and Ash . The video features the actor appearing as a Na’vi — complete with glittery, colourful Indian attire. The caption claims it’s a cameo in James' newest Avatar film. But, as it turns out, that’s not exactly true.

The truth behind Govinda’s ‘cameo’ The video circulating online is AI-generated and has nothing to do with the original Avatar: Fire and Ash. In the edited footage, Govinda is seen speaking in his signature Mumbai dialect as Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family look on in the background. These scenes do not exist in the film.

Govinda's connection to James Cameron The AI video’s concept appears to stem from Govinda’s years-old claims that he was once approached to star in the original Avatar (2009). The actor has repeatedly said that he met director James Cameron and turned down the offer, despite being offered ₹18 crore for the role.

“I had met a Sardarji in America and gave him a business idea that worked. Some years later, he made me meet James Cameron. He asked me to do a film with James, so I invited them for dinner to discuss it. James told me the hero in the film was handicapped, so I said I am not doing the film. He offered me ₹18 crore for it and said I would be required to shoot for 410 days. I said that is okay, but if I paint my body, I will be in the hospital,” Govinda had claimed in an interview with Bheeshm International’s YouTube channel earlier this year.

The actor also claimed he suggested the film’s title to James and later admitted regretting his decision to turn it down. Avatar went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time, earning $2.92 billion worldwide, while its sequel The Way of Water grossed $2.3 billion. The latest instalment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, reportedly opened to $347 million globally.

Govinda’s longtime collaborator and producer, Pahlaj Nihalani, is one of the voices who dismissed the claims. In a 2024 interview with Friday Talkies, Pahlaj said Govinda may have been confusing Cameron’s Avatar with a shelved Bollywood project they had once worked on. “Woh Avatar title se pata nahi uske dimaag mein kya aaya, baad mein claim karta raha ki main waha (Hollywood) ki Avatar kar raha hoon. Uske dimaag ka disc ghum gaya aur language Hindi se English mein chala gaya,” Nihalani said, referring to a sports drama titled Avatar that they had shot about 40% of before it was cancelled at Govinda’s request.