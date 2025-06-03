Did Janhvi Kapoor snub her ex Ishaan Khatter at Cannes? Homebound co-star Vishal Jethwa reveals: ‘They are very…’

In 2018, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor began her journey in the Hindi film industry opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter with Karan Johar’s Dhadak. The two left audiences impressed with their acting chops, especially in the emotional and intense scenes. But the biggest highlight was their onscreen chemistry, which translated into a budding romance off-camera. At least that’s what rumours suggested! However, they reportedly broke up to focus on their careers two years later in 2020. So when rumoured exes Janhvi and Ishaan reunited for Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, also starring Vishal Jethwa, netizens were obviously intrigued to see them together again. But when a video went viral from the premiere of their film at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, fans accused Janhvi of snubbing Ishaan. Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Cannes

In this viral video, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen walking to the stage, looking breathtaking in her custom mint green Anamika Khanna gown with intricate gold embroidery on the bodice, jewels on the back and a long train behind her which was carried by her Homebound co-star Vishal Jethwa. A true gentleman indeed! Meanwhile, another gentleman, Ishaan Khatter waited on the stage and extended his arm out to help Janhvi up the stairs when she reached. However, with her gown in her hands, she politely shook her head, leaving fans speculating. In a chat with Zoom, their co-actor and eyewitness Vishal has now revealed the truth. He shared, “I’ve seen Ishaan and Janhvi work together and they are very comfortable with each other. They are well-wishers and talk very nicely to one another.”

Talking about the incident, Vishal explained, “At Cannes, I remember holding her outfit’s trail and was struggling to figure out how to hold it properly. I was just trying to help her. And when Janhvi was climbing up, Ishaan was offering his hand. She was holding her clothes, which is probably why she didn’t take his hand.” He went on to add, “She’s very sensible and could never do anything disrespectful. That’s what I’ve come to understand about her.”

So there we have it, the truth. Well, we are now eagerly waiting to witness Vishal, Ishaan and Janhvi in all their glory when Homebound gets a theatrical release date!