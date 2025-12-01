Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru get engaged in February? Check out the FIRST time she flaunted her ring

Years after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, it was reported that actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu had found love again in filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, who directed her in The Family Man . But it was only today on December 1, 2025 that the actor and filmmaker made their relationship official on social media, after tying the knot at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre. Samantha looked breathtaking as ever in a red bridal saree as she stepped into her happily ever after with husband Raj, dressed in a white kurta pajama and gold Nehru jacket. The highlight, however, was her giant wedding ring. But we have seen this ring on Samantha’s finger before!

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her wedding pictures, several fans showered her and husband Raj Nidimoru with love and blessings in the comment section below. But most netizens were fixated on the giant diamond ring that Raj placed on her finger as they got married. From the cut to the clarity, Sam’s wedding ring is quite unique. But this isn’t the first time that the bride has flaunted it. When we scrolled down on her Instagram handle, we noticed that Samantha had earlier worn the same ring in a social media post shared on February 13. The picture is a close-up of the actor, with her face resting on her hand as she flaunts the giant ring. We spotted the ring again in many other close-ups of Sam. Could this mean that Samantha and Raj got secretly engaged at the beginning of the year 2025? Or maybe this is another ring?

In the comment section of this old post, a netizen had shared, “Am I the only one who feels she's engaged!✨🧿,” whereas another fan claimed, “Finally smile is backk..🙌💗.” Meanwhile, a social media user stated, “I hope the ring and the love stays with you forever..Love you Sam❤️❤️.”

Well, only Samantha and Raj know the truth. We will just have to patiently wait for them to share their engagement story, when they are ready. For now, we wish the newlyweds all the happiness!