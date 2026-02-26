Director Atlee brings Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone together for the first time in AA22xA6; take a look

In a country that lives and breathes cinema, true firsts are rare. But AA22xA6 manages to be one. For the first time ever, Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, some of the industry's most magnetic stars, are coming together on screen, under the direction of Atlee, a filmmaker who has turned emotional excess into an art form. Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone

The announcement was made through two separate teaser videos, each focusing on one of the leads. Allu Arjun’s introduction plays to his established screen persona — a mass-appeal presentation with high-intensity visuals, bold silhouettes, and a pulsating score that underlines his larger-than-life presence.

In contrast, Deepika Padukone’s reveal opts for a quieter tone. Set against high-production, global-style backdrops, her sequence emphasises poise and precision rather than spectacle. The visual language hints at a character written with agency and depth, signalling a narrative that could lean equally on performance and scale.