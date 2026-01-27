Disha Patani-Shahid Kapoor’s dance moves are insane in O Romeo’s Aashiqon Ki Colony, but netizens find song ‘boring’

When it was announced that Shahid Kapoor is set to share the screen for the first time ever with Triptii Dimri, fans were excited. We even got a glimpse of their onscreen chemistry when the trailer of O’Romeo released. But another pair netizens were looking forward to witnessing in the film, was Shahid and Disha Patani. Lately Disha has been making headlines for her real-life romance with Punjabi singer Talwiinder. However, today when makers of O’Romeo dropped the song Aashiqon Ki Colony , we got a chance to watch Disha romance Shahid.

Aashiqon Ki Colony , helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar with Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali’s vocals, attempts to give us a taste of the beloved 90s Bollywood dance numbers. It begins with Disha Patani taking out a cassette from her lehenga skirt, while Shahid Kapoor sits in the middle of the dance floor waiting to be entertained. As expected, Disha and Shahid manage to set the dance floor on fire with their moves, being trained dancers. Their chemistry also seems promising. But the song itself has sadly left netizens disappointed.

Soon after the song released, under a Reddit thread a social media user claimed, “couldnt watch the whole song....kept forwarding....boring,” whereas another comment read, “So bad....im sure disha has such a tiny role in the film that cutting her and this boring item song out entirely will do the film better.” A netizen claimed, “I finally experienced a badly written song from Gulzar saab. I don't think anything is left to see in Bollywood now,” whereas another wrote, “I was excited for O'Romeo but everything I have seen for this so far is underwhelming.” Another internet user opined, “Well choreographed and well performed. Didn’t like the audio though,” while a comment read, “They have put zero effort into the item number. such a boring set. such horrendous costumes. very monotonous steps. and Madhubanti bagchi sound so weird on Disha. Disha isnt doing a bad job but she doesn't give good expressions like Sharvari,Tamannaah or the slightly older heroines....she's always just there.”

Also starring Avinash Tiwary and Nana Patekar, O’Romeo is set to release on February 13.